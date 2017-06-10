Logo


STATE LABOR CABINET RECOUPS OVER $100,000 OWED TO KY WORKERS

on 10/06/2017

Last month, the Labor Cabinet recouped $100,395.28 in unpaid wages for Kentucky workers.

Unpaid overtime, withheld final paychecks, illegal deductions of pay and lower pay than the legal minimum wage requirement are among the types of wage and hour violations that the Cabinet prosecutes. Other examples include unpaid breaks, time-clock shaving, mandatory tip-pooling and prevailing wage violations.
The Labor Cabinet’s Division of Wages and Hours is responsible for enforcing Kentucky’s wage and hour and child labor laws. It also enforces prevailing wage requirements that were in effect before the enactment of H.B. 3. Enforcement typically begins upon the receipt of a complaint. Investigators are then assigned to the case to determine compliance with the state’s wage and hour laws, monitor the correction of any violations, and collect back wages improperly withheld from employees.

