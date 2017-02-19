STATE NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) – The Dorena-Hickman Ferry in western Kentucky is shutting down temporarily beginning Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release that the ferry is expected to be closed for one to two weeks while engines on the ferryboat are overhauled.

The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. Kentucky and Missouri are the only border states that aren’t directly connected by a road or bridge. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

The ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0. It provides a link for commuters and farmers and provides access to nearby Reelfoot Lake Recreation Area in western Tennessee.

PHARMACIST CONVICTED

Jury: Pharmacist helped others illegally distribute drugs

(Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A jury has found a Berea pharmacist guilty of helping other people distribute drugs illegally.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Lonnie W. Hubbard was convicted in federal court Thursday of 73 counts of conspiracy and aiding and abetting others in the illegal distribution of drugs.

Hubbard is scheduled to be sentenced June 16. He must forfeit 32 items of property, including real estate in London and Somerset and two Chevrolet Corvettes, and cash because they were involved in money laundering or represented proceeds obtained as a result of his crimes.

Hubbard operated Rx Discount of Berea. He was indicted in 2015 on allegations that he distributed pseudoephedrine to others for the manufacture of methamphetamine. He also was accused of distributing oxycodone “outside the scope of professional practice.”

—

POLICE SHOOTING-KENTUCKY

Kentucky man shot during police confrontation dies

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police say a man shot last week by an officer who was responding to a reported domestic disturbance has died.

State police say 51-year-old Kenneth B. Huntzinger of Richmond died Thursday evening at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.

Police say Huntzinger was shot by state police Sgt. Toby Coyle, who was responding to the domestic disturbance in Madison County.

Police say that when Coyle arrived he got out of his vehicle and spotted Huntzinger in a truck. Police say Huntzinger drove directly at the trooper, who opened fire. Coyle, a 16-year state police veteran, wasn’t injured. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The shooting is being investigated by a special state police unit that was recently formed to handle investigations of officer-involved shootings.

CHARTER SCHOOLS

Committee chairman introduces charter schools legislation

A key committee chairman has introduced legislation that would allow charter schools to open in Kentucky.

Unlike past versions limited to pilot projects, the bill introduced Friday by House Education Committee Chairman John “Bam” Carney would allow public charter schools statewide. Carney plans to have his bill heard in committee next week.

Under the bill, public charters could be exempt from some state education regulations but would have to comply with the same testing, safety and finance regulations as other public schools.

Carney says charter school teachers would face the same certification standards as teachers elsewhere. Enrollment preferences would be given to students eligible for free or reduced-price lunches and students attending persistently low-achieving schools.

Prospects for charter school legislation improved dramatically when Republicans took control of the state House.

COUPLE KILLED-REWARD

Family offers $100K reward in case of slain Kentucky couple

PEMBROKE, Ky. (AP) – Relatives of a couple killed in western Kentucky more than a year ago are offering $100,000 to help solve the case.

Kentucky State Police said the reward is being offered by the family of Calvin and Pam Phillips, who were slain in November 2015 in Pembroke.

Police said in a news release Friday that the reward would go to the first person who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible. Information can be reported to state police Post 2 at (270) 676-3313.

Police said 58-year-old Pam Phillips and the couple’s neighbor, 63-year-old Ed Dansereau, were found shot to death in a burned car, then during the investigation, 59-year-old Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in the cellar of the couple’s home.

FIRE-DEATH

70-year-old Kentucky man found dead in burned home

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police say a 70-year-old southeastern Kentucky man has been found dead inside a home that burned.

Police identified the man as Grover C. Abbot of Stearns in McCreary County.

Police said he was found dead inside the home Thursday night.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but foul play isn’t suspected.