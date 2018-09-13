Logo


STATE PENSION ARGUMENTS TO BE AIRED ON KET

on 09/13/2018

Pension arguments to be aired on statewide television
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Arguments before the Kentucky Supreme Court about the future of the state’s public pension system will be broadcast live on statewide television.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Supreme Court is partnering with Kentucky Educational Television to broadcast the arguments on Sept. 20th. It will be the second time in the court’s history its proceedings will be aired live on TV.
The Republican-controlled legislature passed a law earlier this year making changes to the state’s struggling public pension systems. Thousands of teachers closed schools to protest at the state Capitol. A state judge struck down the law in June, ruling lawmakers used an unconstitutional process to pass the law. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin appealed the ruling.
Arguments are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 20th.
___
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

