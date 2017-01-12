STATE WIDE GAS PRICES DECREASE

West Central KY Gas Prices Decrease

West Central Kentucky gas prices decreased two cents this week to $2.266 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

The national average price of gas continues to increase, reaching today’s average of $2.37 per gallon, the highest since June 2016. Gas prices have moved higher by almost three cents per gallon on the week and 17 cents per gallon on the month. Retail prices have increased for 40 of the past 42 days as a result of market reactions to the OPEC oil cut agreement. Traders and industry alike will keep a close eye on OPEC compliance as they await the release of the first output report which is expected in mid-February.

Early Monday morning crude oil prices traded lower as a result of increased Iranian oil exports and reports of increased U.S. drilling. Also impacting markets are reports of increased U.S. rig counts. According to a report from Baker Hughes, U.S. drillers added four more rigs, bringing the total U.S. rig count to 529. Increased oil production by the U.S. may keep a temporary cap on prices, but traders will continue to monitor how OPEC cuts and increased Iranian exports impact the market. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate closed up 23 cents to settle at $53.99 per barrel.

When it comes to local averages, Bowling Green has the lowest area average at $2.16. Horse Cave and Smiths Grove come in at $2.18 and Edmonton comes in at $2.21. Glasgow, Brownsville and Tompkinsville are all at $2.22. Cave City is at an average of $2.25. The highest area average is a three way tie, with Park City, Scottsville and Munfordville all coming in at an average of $2.29 per gallon.