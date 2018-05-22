STATE WORKERS ARE MAKING THE 2018 PRIMARY A CLEAN AND SECURE ELECTION

on 05/22/2018 |

State officials are working to make sure Tuesday’s primary election is a clean and secure one.

Attorney General Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to report any violations of Kentucky’s election laws to the Election Law Violations Hotline established by his office.

The hotline, 800-328-VOTE (8683), opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. (EDT), and Kentuckians who witness election irregularities or possible election law violations are encouraged to call it, Beshear said.

“Each voter has the right to cast his or her ballot free of interference and intimidation, and my office is here to protect that right,” Beshear said. “I encourage anyone with possible information aboutviolations of voting rights laws to call the Election Law Violations Hotline. Each and every report made will be promptly investigated to ensure a fair and honest election in Kentucky.”

By law, the Office of the Attorney General has jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute election law violations. In addition to the hotline, investigators from the Attorney General’s Office will be staged throughout the state on Election Day to immediately respond to complaints.

Beshear’s office coordinates election monitoring with the State Board of Elections, Secretary of State’s Office, Kentucky State Police, U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI, and Beshear’s staff reviews complaints and, when appropriate, refers them for further action.

The office answers the Election Law Violations Hotline on a daily basis throughout the year, with an expanded presence on primary and general election days, Beshear said.

Last month, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced a partnership with the Department of Homeland Security to train county election officials across Kentucky on cybersecurity and threats to elections.

Over the summer, DHS officials and other partners will conduct statewide cybersecurity briefings and trainings for Kentucky’s 15,000 precinct election officials, which is just one piece in a host of security measures Kentucky has in place to protect the integrity of elections.

“Security and integrity has been at the forefront of my approach to elections as Kentucky’s chief elections official,” Grimes said. “I count our partnerships with the Department of Homeland Security and other federal and state law enforcement agencies as critical to that work. We work every day to monitor and fortify our defenses against any actor, foreign or domestic, that seeks to undermine our democratic process. The training is crucial to protecting, defending and increasing confidence in our elections.”

She initiated a partnership with DHS during the 2016 presidential election, shortly before the agency designated America’s elections as critical infrastructure. DHS provides cybersecurity tools and protections of Kentucky’s infrastructure.

“The Department of Homeland Security values our partnership with Secretary of State Grimes as we work together with Kentucky and other states to improve the security of the election process,” said Matt Masterson, senior cybersecurity advisor at DHS. “We appreciate the commitment and dedication that election officials across the state have demonstrated to ensuring secure and resilient elections for Kentucky voters. We look forward to our continued partnership with Secretary Grimes and state and local officials across the nation as we work to maintain the integrity of America’s election infrastructure system.”

Kentucky election officials are taking further steps, after recommendations from Grimes.

The State Board of Elections is requiring all future election equipment purchased in Kentucky to provide a voter-verified paper trail. Kentucky’s Election Integrity Task Force unanimously endorsed the recommendation, which echoes guidance from the Senate Intel Committee’s election security report released in March. Funding recently appropriated by Congress will assist Kentucky in transitioning to a fully paper-backed voting system.

The State Board of Elections is also working with an industry-leading cybersecurity firm, CyberScout, to strengthen the security of Kentucky’s election processes. The Board recently unveiled a new poll worker recruitment tool to assist county clerks in administering our elections with confidence.

“Make no mistake, foreign adversaries seek to do harm by creating doubt that democracy works. I am here today to say that it does, and we are protecting it,” Grimes said