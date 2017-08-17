Logo


STATEWIDE PROTECTIONS FOR VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE NOW COVER LEASES

on 08/17/2017

Since June 29th, new leasing protections have been in place in Kentucky for survivors of domestic, dating and sexual violence, as well as stalking. Now the focus is on training landlords on how the law impacts them. Art Crosby with the Lexington Fair Housing Council says the goal is to help landlords understand what happens when a renter needs to leave home quickly.

The Lexington Fair Housing Council and the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence are offering free webinars about the new law. The 90-minute training sessions will review the legal rights of protected tenants, as well as new protections put in place for the landlords. For more information on the new law and the webinars, click on ‘KCADV.org.’

The law gives survivors with a long-term protective order the ability to get out of their lease and not take a hit on their credit and rental histories. Crosby hopes that will help reduce barriers that often keep victims from fleeing their perpetrator.

Survivors must give their landlord a 30-day written notice. And, landlords can now bar a perpetrator from the property, terminate a perpetrator’s name from a lease, and evict and deny a perpetrator access to the housing unit, while still holding a perpetrator liable for fees, damages and unpaid rent. That only applies to leases signed since the new law went into effect. Meanwhile, survivors can change their locks at their own expense as long as they tell their landlord.

