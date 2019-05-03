STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL WEDNESDAY

on 03/05/2019 |

Barren County will be participating in this statewide tornado drill and all outdoor and indoor sirens will be activated this Wednesday, March 6 at approximately 9:07AM.

The National Weather Service (NWS), in partnership with Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), Kentucky Weather Preparedness Committee, and Kentucky Broadcasters Association, will issue a test tornado warning message.

Across Kentucky, outdoor and indoor warning sirens will sound, weather alert radios will activate, and television and radio stations will broadcast the alert along with mobile devices.

This drill will give citizens the opportunity to practice tornado safety measures. During the test alert, all Kentuckians, businesses, hospitals, nursing homes, educators and government agencies are encouraged to participate in the tornado drill and update their emergency plans as needed.

Being prepared for severe weather starts with identifying threats and risks. The first step is to become weather ready by knowing what types of weather hazards can affect where you live and work, and how the weather could impact you and your family.

Citizens should check local weather forecasts regularly, get a NOAA Weather Alert Radio and sign up for alerts from their local emergency management officials.