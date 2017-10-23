on 10/23/2017 |

Stella Anita Arms, 71, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, October

21st, while in the company of family members, at Medical Center @ Bowling

Green, Bowling Green, KY.

Stella was born in Celina, TN on March 2, 1946, daughter of the late Milea

(Greer) and Roy B. Arms. She had worked at Target and was a Nanny and of

the Baptist faith. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her

son, Jeffery Dewayne Hale, brothers, John Edward, Bobby Gene and Paul Arms

and sister, Mary D. Miller.

Stella is survived by

son,John S., husband of Angela Hale, of Tompkinsville, KY; sister, Edith

Gamble, of Groosmville, IN.

two brothers, Kenneth Arms, of Celina, TN; Jimmy E. Arms, of Indiana; 7

grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM

on Wednesday, October 25th, with Brother Gary Emberton officiating.

Visitation, Tuesday 3-8 PM. and Wednesday 6 AM – 1 PM. at Yokley Trible

Funeral Home. .

Interment at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Barren County, KY.