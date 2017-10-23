Logo


Stella Anita Arms

on 10/23/2017 |

Stella Anita Arms, 71, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, October
21st, while in the company of family members, at Medical Center @ Bowling
Green, Bowling Green, KY.

Stella was born in Celina, TN on March 2, 1946, daughter of the late Milea
(Greer) and Roy B. Arms. She had worked at Target and was a Nanny and of
the Baptist faith. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her
son, Jeffery Dewayne Hale, brothers, John Edward, Bobby Gene and Paul Arms
and sister, Mary D. Miller.

Stella is survived by

son,John S., husband of Angela Hale, of Tompkinsville, KY; sister, Edith
Gamble, of Groosmville, IN.

two brothers, Kenneth Arms, of Celina, TN; Jimmy E. Arms, of Indiana; 7
grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM
on Wednesday, October 25th, with Brother Gary Emberton officiating.

Visitation, Tuesday 3-8 PM. and Wednesday 6 AM – 1 PM. at Yokley Trible
Funeral Home. .

Interment at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Barren County, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Stella Anita Arms”

Please Leave a Reply

 


