STEPHEN BENNETT HURT (UPDATED)

on 11/07/2017 |

Stephen Bennett Hurt, age 32, died Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Born April 15, 1985 in Glasgow, he was a son of Steve and Tammy Boston Hurt, who survive and the husband of Brandie Jessie Hurt and the father of Matthew and Wesley Hurt, who also survive.

He was a diesel mechanic and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors in addition to his parents, wife and sons, include two sisters, Angela Hurt Wells and Heather Hurt; one brother Kevin Hurt; father and mother in law, Jerry and Jackie Jessie; one uncle, Tim Boston; one aunt, Sandra Garmon; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oscar and Annie Hurt and Ernest and Elizabeth Boston; one uncle, Keith Hurt, and one aunt, Julie Garmon.

Funeral services will be Thursday, November 9, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Mike Shrum, officiating. Burial will follow in the Buckley Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 3:00-8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, after 7:00 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral fund.

