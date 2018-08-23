Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER DYCHE

on 08/23/2018 |

Stephen Christopher Dyche, 45, of Glasgow died Monday, August 20, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  Born in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of the late James Robert Dyche III and Barbara Colleen Twigg Steibly.  He was also preceded in death by his step-father Frank G. Steibly.

Mr. Dyche was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and former Chef at many local restaurants in the area.

Survivors include his step-mother Danette Dyche of Glasgow; his ex-wife Holly Lynn Dyche of Glasgow; 4 children Stephen Christopher Dyche II and Ryan Nicholas Dyche both of Colorado, Savannah Elshadia Dyche of Campbellsville, KY and Ean James Dyche of Louisville, KY; 4 grandchildren Cayden Lane Dyche, Asher Tate Dyche, Seth Spencer and Story Avery Howey; 2 brothers James Robert Dyche IV of Pennsylvania and Timothy Bryce Dyche of Delaware; a step-brother Patrick Steibly of Virginia; a step-sister Gerrie Milburn of Delaware and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Dyche chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.  A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER DYCHE”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

CECIL AND BEV JONES

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
77°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 08/23 10%
High 80° / Low 57°
Clear
Clear
Friday 08/24 10%
High 83° / Low 67°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 08/25 20%
High 87° / Low 69°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.