on 08/23/2018 |

Stephen Christopher Dyche, 45, of Glasgow died Monday, August 20, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of the late James Robert Dyche III and Barbara Colleen Twigg Steibly. He was also preceded in death by his step-father Frank G. Steibly.

Mr. Dyche was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and former Chef at many local restaurants in the area.

Survivors include his step-mother Danette Dyche of Glasgow; his ex-wife Holly Lynn Dyche of Glasgow; 4 children Stephen Christopher Dyche II and Ryan Nicholas Dyche both of Colorado, Savannah Elshadia Dyche of Campbellsville, KY and Ean James Dyche of Louisville, KY; 4 grandchildren Cayden Lane Dyche, Asher Tate Dyche, Seth Spencer and Story Avery Howey; 2 brothers James Robert Dyche IV of Pennsylvania and Timothy Bryce Dyche of Delaware; a step-brother Patrick Steibly of Virginia; a step-sister Gerrie Milburn of Delaware and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Dyche chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.