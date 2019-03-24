STEPHEN P. RAGLE, SR.

on 03/24/2019 |

Steven P. Ragle, Sr., 68, of Glasgow, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home. Steve was born in Glasgow the son of Norman Oloh Ragle and Mayme Alice Britt Ragle.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Simpson Ragle; son Dr. Steven Ragle II (Amanda) of Brentwood, TN; and daughter Leah Kate Pniewski (Luke) of Glasgow.

As per Steve’s wishes, he will be cremated and a celebration of life held 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 27th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

A completed obituary with more information and family members will be made available Monday.