Steve Dale Nichols, age 57, of Horse Cave, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Munfordville, KY as the results of a boating accident. He was a Hart County native and a loving father to four daughters. He was a home builder, carpenter, and an avid fisherman. He loved being on the river and listening to the birds.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale Lane and Peggy Hawkins Nichols, two sisters, Marylan Conner and Linda West, one brother, Ricky Lane, and one brother-in-law, Gary Thompson.

He is survived by his four daughters, Christy Wilson (Johnathon), Shelbyville KY, Stephanie Dale Nichols, of Bethlehem KY, Leslie Ann Nichols, Shelbyville KY, Rebekah Sue Nichols, Lawrenceburg KY; six sisters, Debbie Wilson of Horse Cave, Sherry Thomas of Bethlehem KY, Linda Blakey of Horse Cave, Donna Haskins of Horse Cave, Margaret Marsh of Upton, and Betty McKinney of Horse Cave; one brother, Chester Lane of Hardyville; 12 grandchildren, Mckenzee, Jenna, Elizabeth, Joseph, Gary, Destiny, Kylee, Cole, Nicholas, Natalie, Nabella and Noah, and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Dutch Track Cemetery in Pleasureville, KY.

Visitation will be in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. CST and on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. CST until time of service.