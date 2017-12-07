on 07/12/2017 |

Steve E. Higdon, 76, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017 at his residence. The Louisville, KY native was a former L.P.N. at T.J. Samson Community Hospital, a U.S. Navy veteran and member of First Nazarene Church where he was former Sunday school teacher. He was a son of the late Eugene Higdon and Helen Bertha Kolb Berger.

He is survived by his wife: Rita Higdon, Scottsville, KY; 1 son: Michael Stephen Higdon and wife, Sherryl, Louisville, KY; 1 step son: Jeremy Akers and wife, Crystal, Glasgow, KY; 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 step granddaughters and 1 step great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his first wife: Barbara Ann Winchell Higdon; 1 brother: Richard Allen Higdon and 1 great granddaughter: Addilynn Marie Higdon.

There will be no visitation or services. Cremation was chosen by the family. Goad Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.