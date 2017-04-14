Steve Lee Denton 63 of Park City, KY died Friday, April 14, 2017 at his residence. Born in Park City, KY he was the son of the late Gene and Agnes Poynter Denton. Mr. Denton was a member of the Glasgow Faith Church and an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his wife Betty Lewis Denton of Park City, KY; 3 daughters Summer Vibbert (Eric) of Park City, Stephanie Hoover (Chris) of Glasgow and Holli Hanson of Bowling Green, KY; 4 grandchildren Nathan Vibbert (Jailene) of Brownsville, Derek Vibbert of Park City, Nicolas Hanson of Glasgow and Sadie Vibbert of Park City; a great granddaughter Paisley Vibbert of Brownsville; a brother James Denton (Virginia) of Glasgow; sisters-in-law Peggy Lewis Furlong of Glasgow and Judy Lewis McLaughlin of Louisville and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson Chase Vibbert, a sister Suann Britt (Albert) and a half-sister Barbara Brashear (G. H.).

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, April 16, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery at Park City. Visitation will be after 4:00pm Saturday at the funeral home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Christopher Scott Martin Scholarship Fund c/o South Central Bank.