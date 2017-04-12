Logo


STEVE MARK ALLEN

on 12/04/2017 |

 

Steve Mark Arnett, 61, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, December 1st, at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green.

Steve was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 28, 1956, a son of Martha Ford Arnett, of Tompkinsville and the late Glenn M. Arnett.

On December 25, 1975, he married Pamela Murley at the home of Evans Leamons.

Steve is survived by his wife, Pamela Arnett; mother, Martha Arnett, both of Tompkinsville, KY;

a daughter, Cheri Brady, of Springfield, TN; two grandchildren, Kalie HIll and Alyssa Brady.

Steve is also survived by three brothers, Larry Arnett, Terry Arnett, and Danny Arnett, all of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Service will be held at Mt. Poland Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, December 4th, 2017.

Visitation is Sunday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Monday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Mt. Poland Cemetery.

