STEVE RAGLE (UPDATED)

on 03/25/2019 |
Steve Ragle, Sr. 68, of Glasgow, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home.  Steve was the son of the late Oloh and Mayme Britt Ragle.  He was the owner and operator of Ragle Construction and was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Simpson Ragle; two children, Steven Ragle (Amanda Jane) of Brentwood, TN and Leah Kate Pniewski (Luke) of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren, Porter and Anna Ragle and Kloe Kate and Leo Pniewski; his surviving siblings, Norma Hale, Ruth Smith, Lois Akin, Jimmy Ragle, Wanda Smith, Juanita Kirby, Beverly Thomas, Betty Jo Landrum and John Ragle.  He was preceded in death by two brothers, Hershel and Jerald Ragle.

Steve’s request to be cremated was honored and a Celebration of Steve’s Life will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 27th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.  Visitation with the family will be at the funeral home Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

