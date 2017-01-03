STEVE RILEY SWORN IN AS DISTRICT 23 REPRESENTATIVE



In Frankfort today,Tuesday, January 03, Steve Riley of Glasgow was sworn in as the District 23 State Representative. Riley, a Republican, was elected to serve the constituents of the 23rd District on November 8, 2016. Rep. Riley begins his first term in the State House, replacing outgoing Representative Johnny Bell.

“I am honored to represent the citizens of the 23rd District and the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Rep. Riley. “As a legislator I will work to create economic opportunities through better education and improve the business climate in the 23rd District so we can get more people working and earning a better living. I will also fight for open and transparent government in all of Kentucky.”

The 2017 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly convened today, January 3rd, for a short session that will end on March 31. For the first time since 1921, the House of Representatives will be led by a Republican majority.