Steve Spradlin, age 69, of Cave City, passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a native of Hart County and a retired carpenter/contractor and a member of Salem Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a retired superintendent of Scott, Daniels & Murphy for 21 years, a fireman for Cave City and Horse Cave Volunteer Fire Departments for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Jewel Spradlin and Ogla Davis Spradlin; two sisters, Jane Spradlin Blair & Jewell Spradlin Owsley; a grandson, Isaac Paul Spradlin and a nephew, Tommy Blair.

He is survived by his wife, Sherill Smith Spradlin, Cave City; four sons, Chris Spradlin & wife, Tara, Glasgow; Timothy Spradlin & Eddie Spradlin, both of Cave City and Teddie Spradlin, Horse Cave; two daughters, Jennifer Colvin & husband, Allen, Linwood, Kimberly Spradlin, Bowling Green; one step-daughter, Cindy Smith, Bowling Green; one step-son, Timothy Smith, Elizabethtown, 13 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 16, at Winn Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Houk Cemetery, with full military honors by D.A.V. Chapter #20, Glasgow. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service.