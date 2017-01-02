STEVE WOODCOCK

Logo


stevewoodcockSteve Woodcock, 67, of Bee Spring passed away at 12:55 AM Dec. 31, 2016 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky House in Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a carpenter. He was the son of the late Elmer Woodcock and Jeanette Meredith Woodcock.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Jock Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday.

Surviving are his wife, Frances Duvall Woodcock; three sons, Steve J. Woodcock of Bee Spring, John Woodcock (Amanda) of Beaver Dam and Clint Vincent (Terri) of Chalybeate; a daughter Gina Hardin (Leondal) of Brownsville; two sisters, Sharon Fant of Scottsville and Susan Botts (Wayne) of Summer Shade; and eight grandchildren; David Vincent, Austin Salleng, Gillian Vincent, Peyton Woodcock, Kynlee Woodcock, Haley Hardin, Jacob Hardin and Isabel Hardin.

