12/07/2018

Steven A. Sales, 51, Died Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Mr. Sales was the son of the late Lawrence & Geneva Rhodes Sales in Glasgow, KY.

In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Lillian Sales and maternal grandmother, Agnes Thomas.

He is survived by two brothers, Larry Sales of Louisville, KY and Lamar Sales of Bowling Green, KY; aunts Jackie Thomas, Donetta Bradley, and Annie Shannon; niece Alexandria Sales; great nieces, Jai Sales, Abraia Sales, & Amina Sales; a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will start at 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.with Reverend Michael Sublett officiating. Burial to follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Glasgow.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.