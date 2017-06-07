Logo


STEVEN ALAN “TADPOLE” GRIMSLEY

on 07/06/2017 |
Obituaries

Steven Alan “Tadpole” Grimsley, 60, Bowling Green, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at his residence.  A native of California, he was the son of the late Marshall Ray “Frog” Grimsley and Lorene Estes Grimsley of Glasgow.  He was a retired Registered Nurse at Greenview Regional Hospital.

Survivors include one daughter: Maria Grimsley; one granddaughter: Katie Grimsley; his fiancee Deanna Moore of Bowling Green; one sister: Dee Dee London of Hiseville; two nieces: Sheena London Humphrey and husband Keith, and Brooke Glass and husband Matt; one great-nephew: Calvin Humphrey.  He was also preceded in death by two children: Chad Alan Grimsley and Kelly Joe Grimsley.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.  Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.

