Mr. Steven Keith Murray, age 64, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016 in Glasgow, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Jones Murray of Glasgow, Kentucky, his parents, Kenneth and Robbie Branham Murray of Burkesville, Kentucky, his children, Steven Ross Murray of Glasgow, Kentucky, Cindy DiGenova of Hagerstown, Indiana, his siblings, Larry Murray of Burkesville, Kentucky, Brenda Helms of New Castle, Indiana, Faye Pharis of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Jerry Murray of Burkesville, Kentucky. Four Grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Davis Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 until the funeral hour on Thursday.In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to the Davis Cemetery c/o Betsy Rounds, P. O. Box 12, Marrowbone, Kentucky 42759. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.