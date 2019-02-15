Logo


STEVEN “TEVEN” PRIDDY

on 02/15/2019 |

Steven “Teven” Priddy, age 54 of Bee Spring, KY departed this life on February 14, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.  He was born in Heidleberg, Germany on December 24, 1964 and raised in Bowling Green to Rondell Priddy (Vicki) of Leitchfield and the late Frances Harris Priddy.  He was married to Peggy Hayes Priddy, who survives. 

Steven was a cabinet builder at the Medical Center and was a member of the Baptist Faith. 

Besides his loving wife and father, he leaves to honor his memory– two sons, Allen Priddy (Lindsey) of Richardsville and Eric Priddy (Emily) of Owensboro; one daughter, Cindy Vincent (Neil) of Marion, IL; five grandchildren, Justin Vincent, Chelsye Cook (Adam), Ben Priddy, Ryder Priddy and Charlie Priddy and two sisters, Robin Priddy of Leitchfield and Shaun Marie Mertz (Shawn Michael) of Hendersonville, TN. Besides his mother,  he was preceded in death by one son, Jason Priddy.

Interment will be at Bee Spring Church Cemetery. 

VISITATION

4 – 8 PM, Saturday, February 16, 2019

9 AM – 8 PM, Sunday, February 17, 2019

9 – 11 AM, Monday, February 18, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL  SERVICE

11 AM, Monday, February 18, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

