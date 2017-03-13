Steven Thompson, 52, of Tompkinsville passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville.

He was born March 2, 1965 in Monroe County, KY to the late Wendell Thompson and Edress Ferguson Thompson. He was a self-employed carpenter.

He is survived by three daughters: Taylor Walden, Cheyanne Bray (Cody), and Shellynna Thompson all of Tompkinsville, one son: Kyle Connour, as well as his companion: Melissa Brown-Gearlds, also surviving is a nephew: Wesley Spears and 4 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Gary Mayford Thompson and sister: Sandra Spears.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 13 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial in the Milestown Cemetery in Clay County, TN.

Visitation will be after 10:00 AM on Monday until service time of 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested for funeral expenses.