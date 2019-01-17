on 01/17/2019 |

Steven Wilkerson, 69 of Louisville passed away Wednesday, January 16 at Baptist Health East in Louisville.

He was born in Munfordville to the late James Clayton Wilkerson & Bertha McCubbins Wilkerson.

Steven was a retired Vice President with the Credit Administration at PNC. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a retired veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years-Debbie Wilkerson

Son-Clayton Wilkerson & wife Kristina of Colorado Springs, CO

Daughter-Stephanie Nickelson & husband Scott of Louisville

Four grandchildren-Abby Nickelson, Alice Wilkerson, Nora Nickelson & James Wilkerson

One brother-Paul Wilkerson & wife Karen of Bowling Green

Funeral services for Steven Wilkerson will be 1pm Monday, January 21 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Bryant officiating. Burial will be in the McCubbins Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 3-8pm CST and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home, there will not be any visitation on Sunday. The family request that memorial contributions be given to the McCubbins Family Cemetery.