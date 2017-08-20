on 08/20/2017 |

Stevenson Lee “Steve” Meredith, 59 of Rowletts passed away Friday afternoon at Jewish Hospital.

Steve was born in Glasgow on May 21, 1958 to the late Walter “Fuzzy” Meredith and Ruby Meador Meredith who survives. He was a member of the Rowletts Baptist Church.

Steve is survived by his wife Marlene Landers Meredith

Son-Ben Meredith & wife Angie of Glendale

Mother- Ruby Meredith of Rowletts

Step-son-Warren Johnson & fiancé Toreka Pulou of Park City

Step-dau-Ona Holley & fiancé Jason Pedigo of Munfordville

One brother-Chris Meredith & wife Lori of Rowletts

Five sisters-Kathy Devine & hus. Barry of Munfordville

Carol King & hus. Danny of Rowletts

Melissa Poynter & hus. Allen of Horse Cave

Sandra Meredith of Rowletts

Melinda Burgess & hus. Steve of Horse Cave

Three grandchildren-Alex Meredith, Logan Meredith & Bella Meredith

Three step-grandchildren-Brittany Holly, Patrick Holley & wife Kathy, Greyson Pulou and Ashley Carver

Eight Nieces & Nephews-Emily, Allie, Jess, Sara, Walter, Lane, Sol & Aaron

Three Great-nieces & great-nephews-Olivia, Ruby & kaden

Funeral services for Steve Meredith will be 10am Tuesday, August 22 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Barry Devine & Bro. Dwayne Cook officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-8pm, Monday from 4-8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.