Stevenson Lee “Steve” Meredith, 59 of Rowletts passed away Friday afternoon at Jewish Hospital.
Steve was born in Glasgow on May 21, 1958 to the late Walter “Fuzzy” Meredith and Ruby Meador Meredith who survives. He was a member of the Rowletts Baptist Church.
Steve is survived by his wife Marlene Landers Meredith
Son-Ben Meredith & wife Angie of Glendale
Mother- Ruby Meredith of Rowletts
Step-son-Warren Johnson & fiancé Toreka Pulou of Park City
Step-dau-Ona Holley & fiancé Jason Pedigo of Munfordville
One brother-Chris Meredith & wife Lori of Rowletts
Five sisters-Kathy Devine & hus. Barry of Munfordville
Carol King & hus. Danny of Rowletts
Melissa Poynter & hus. Allen of Horse Cave
Sandra Meredith of Rowletts
Melinda Burgess & hus. Steve of Horse Cave
Three grandchildren-Alex Meredith, Logan Meredith & Bella Meredith
Three step-grandchildren-Brittany Holly, Patrick Holley & wife Kathy, Greyson Pulou and Ashley Carver
Eight Nieces & Nephews-Emily, Allie, Jess, Sara, Walter, Lane, Sol & Aaron
Three Great-nieces & great-nephews-Olivia, Ruby & kaden
Funeral services for Steve Meredith will be 10am Tuesday, August 22 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Barry Devine & Bro. Dwayne Cook officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-8pm, Monday from 4-8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.
