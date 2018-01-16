Stevie Howard Akin 60 of Glasgow died Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. Funeral arrangements for Stevie Howard Akin are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.
STEVIE HOWARD AKIN
on 01/16/2018 |
