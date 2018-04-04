Logo


STOLEN VEHICLE PURSUIT LEADS TO ARREST

on 04/04/2018

Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Leads to Arrest of a Tennessee Man

Franklin, KY (April 3, 2018) Kentucky State Police Bowling Green received a call of a stolen vehicle from Illinois traveling in the Bowling Green area on Interstate 65 today around 1:00pm CT.

Preliminary investigations indicate that 56 year-old David Johnson of Nashville, TN had stolen a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze belonging to his girlfriend in Illinois. Johnson left the state traveling to his home in Nashville when local police in Illinois were using OnStar to track the vehicle. The vehice was pinged near Bowling Green on Interstate 65 traveling south. Units located the vehicle around the 10 mile marker in Simpson County. When units attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped up resulting in an 8 mile pursuit. The driver was forced to stop, when OnStar disabled the vehicle north of the Franklin exit. The driver was taken into custody, lodged in the Simpson County Jail and was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Speeding, Fleeing or Evading Police and Operating on a Suspended License.

Officer First Class R. M. Murley is investigating and was assisted by Sgt. Brandon Ford.

