STORMS YESTERDAY CAUSED DAMAGE TO SEVEN OF KENTUCKY’S 12 PRISONS

Severe storms ripped through the state yesterday causing damage to seven of Kentucky’s 12 state prisons. Torrential rain and wind was to blame for the severe damage.

The facilities hit the hardest were Kentucky State Penitentiary (KSP) and Western Kentucky Correctional Complex (WKCC) in Lyon County, and Blackburn Correctional Complex (BCC) in Lexington.

The only reported injuries from the storm occurred at KSP and Kentucky State Reformatory (KSR); three staff members at KSP and one at KSR received non-life threatening injuries due to blowing glass, debris and equipment.

Visitation has been cancelled for Thursday, March 2 at KSP due to the storm damage. Several prisons were placed on lock down status during and after the storm. Some of the facilities are back to normal operations.