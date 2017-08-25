STRAIGHT FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS: THE WEST NILE VIRUS IS CONFIRMED IN LEXINGTON

on 08/25/2017 |

WEST NILE

West Nile virus confirmed in Lexington, Louisville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Officials have confirmed the presence of the West Nile virus in Kentucky’s two largest cities.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said in a statement on Wednesday that a resident had contracted the disease and officials would conduct mosquito-spraying activities in four zip codes. Meanwhile, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said it had found infected mosquitoes in six zip codes.

Sarah Moyer, director of Public Health and Wellness in Louisville, said in a statement that it’s common to find infected mosquitoes at this time of year. She said residents could take precautions such as wearing bug repellant outside at dusk and dawn and removing standing water from around homes.

Most people infected by the virus have mild symptoms, but serious illness can occur.

Last year, one Louisville resident died from the virus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for two men convicted of killing a woman 25 years ago as part of a satanic ritual.

Jeffrey Dewayne Clark and Garr Keith Hardin spent more than 20 years in prison for the murder of Rhonda Warford. But new DNA evidence prompted a judge to vacate their convictions and order a new trial. Thursday, the state’s highest court upheld that order.

Evidence from the 1995 trial included a single hair found on Warford’s sweatpants that an expert testified was similar to Hardin’s hair. Since then, DNA analysis shows the hair did not match Hardin. Plus, a key witness in the case was found to have lied under oath about a different murder case. Defense attorneys say that undermines his credibility.

HEALTH CARE-APPALACHIA

Report highlights growing health disparities in Appalachia

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — According to a new study, the 25 million people who live among the Appalachian mountains have struggled to keep up with the health gains of the rest of the country, falling behind in nearly every major public health indicator.

The report released Thursday shows the 13-state region lags the rest of the country in 33 out of 41 public health indicators, including seven of the leading 10 causes of death in the United States. Deaths by poisoning, which include drug overdoses, were 37 percent higher than the rest of the country — a testament to the opioid addiction crisis.

Central Appalachia, which is in mostly eastern Kentucky, was the worst of the worst. It led all other Appalachian regions in deaths from heart disease, cancer, lung disease, injuries and diabetes.

PARTY CHAIR

Kentucky Democratic Party chair Overly stepping down

(Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — State Rep. Sannie Overly has asked the Kentucky Democratic Party’s governing board to form a committee to search for her replacement as party chairwoman.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Paris lawmaker says her plans aren’t certain but she wants to remain in public service. Overly has been mentioned as a possible 6th Congressional District candidate next year or as a candidate in the 2019 governor’s race. She was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2015.

Overly has represented the state’s 72nd House District since 2008. The district includes Bourbon, Bath and Nicholas counties and part of Fayette County. She was elected House majority caucus chairwoman in 2013.

Party spokesman Brad Bowman said Overly will remain chairwoman until the State Central Executive Committee chooses a replacement from the search committee’s recommendations.

___