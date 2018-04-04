Logo


STUDY FINDS THAT PUTTING PEOPLE IN JAIL FOR DRUG OFFENSES DOESN’T EFFECT DRUG USE

on 04/04/2018 |

A new, 50-state study finds that putting more people in jail for drug offenses doesn’t reduce drug use or overdose deaths. President Donald Trump is calling for harsher sentences, including the death penalty, for drug traffickers to combat the opioid epidemic. Jake Horowitz with Pew Charitable Trusts’ Public Safety Performance Project says they compared states’ drug imprisonment rates to rates of drug use, overdose death and drug arrests, and found no correlation at all.

      040218h1


Tennessee ranks fifth in the country when it comes to drug imprisonment. By comparison, the Volunteer State imprisons drug offenders at a much higher rate than New Jersey, but the states’ drug use rates are roughly the same, according to the report.
But while increased incarceration rates have no significant effect on drug use, Horowitz notes that stiffer prison terms do have a dramatic impact on everyone.

      040218h2


Since 1980, the number of Americans in state and federal prison for drug-law violations has exploded from fewer than 25-thousand to more than a quarter-of-a-million.
Horowitz says Pew has polled voters nationally and found broad, bipartisan support for reducing prison penalties for drug crimes.

      040218h3


He adds research shows the most effective response to drug misuse includes treatment, prevention and alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent drug offenders.

