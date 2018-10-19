The 2018 Political Forum in Barren County being hosted by both the Republican and Democrat parties is this coming Thursday, October 25th. Media partners in the community are reaching out to allow you to submit questions for the candidates. As for WCLU’s audience, we would like to direct you to our homepage at www.wcluradio.com There you can fill out the form in less the 1-minute. Your questions will be reviewed by a consensus of are media and could be drawn to be asked. Again, log on to wcluradio.com to find the form on our homepage or any of the local media outlets you trust.
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS FOR THE BARREN POLITICAL FORUM
on 10/19/2018 |
