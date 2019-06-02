on 02/06/2019 |

Sue Ann Harper Hurt, 72, Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her residence.

Born November 11, 1946 in Glasgow she was the daughter of the late James and Ollie Harper. She was the wife of Jimmy D Hurt who survives. She worked in factories.

Survivors besides her husband, Jimmy, include three sons, Jimmy Darrell (Martha) Hurt [JR], Farrell Hurt, and Timmy (Crystal) Hurt, all of Glasgow; four sisters, Loretta (David) Anderson, Glasgow, Carolyn (Kenneth) Vibbert, Glasgow, Mary Louis (Roger) Watt, Summer Shade and Mary (Larry) Allen, Cave City; one brother Danny Harper, Cookeville, TN; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters Juanita Sexton, and Vonda Flowers and one brother Kenneth Harper.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Bro Mark Parks, officiating. Burial will follow in the Lick Branch Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019, 2:00- 8:00 P.M. and on Friday, February 8, 2019 after 7:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00.