Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SUE ANN HARPER HURT

on 02/06/2019 |

Sue Ann Harper Hurt, 72, Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her residence.

Born November 11, 1946 in Glasgow she was the daughter of the late James and Ollie Harper. She was the wife of Jimmy D Hurt who survives. She worked in factories.

Survivors besides her husband, Jimmy, include three sons, Jimmy Darrell (Martha) Hurt [JR], Farrell Hurt, and Timmy (Crystal) Hurt, all of Glasgow; four sisters, Loretta (David) Anderson, Glasgow, Carolyn (Kenneth) Vibbert, Glasgow, Mary Louis (Roger) Watt, Summer Shade and Mary (Larry) Allen, Cave City; one brother Danny Harper, Cookeville, TN; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters Juanita Sexton, and Vonda Flowers and one brother Kenneth Harper.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Bro Mark Parks, officiating. Burial will follow in the Lick Branch Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019, 2:00- 8:00 P.M. and on Friday, February 8, 2019 after 7:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SUE ANN HARPER HURT”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
1:53 PM CST on February 06, 2019
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on February 08, 2019
Rain
Currently
58°
Rain
Rain
Wednesday 02/06 100%
High 66° / Low 57°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Thursday 02/07 100%
High 70° / Low 22°
Thunderstorm
Clear
Friday 02/08 0%
High 34° / Low 18°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.