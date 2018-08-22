on 08/22/2018 |

Sue Ann Thomas Chapman, 71, of Big Meadow at Knob Lick, KY died Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at T. J. Samson Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth D. Thomas and Nora Mae Bennett Thomas of Big Meadow who survives. She was a member of the Wisdom Faith Community Church, a homemaker and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Floyd Chapman Jr.; her mother Nora Mae Thomas; 2 sons, Michael Bryant Chapman (Kimberly) and Kenneth Todd Chapman; 1 brother Kenny Thomas; 2 grandchildren Megan Lynn Dickison (Matt) all of Big Meadow and Cody Chapman of Pink Ridge; 2 great-grandsons Kurt and Kole Dickison of Big Meadow; a nephew Joshua Thomas of Glasgow; 3 step-grandchildren Dalton Furlong and Breanna Furlong Dyer (Chase) of Glasgow and Shelby Devers of Big Meadow and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Nanny Bennett.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, August 24th at Wisdom Faith Community Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Wisdom Faith Community Church Thursday from 3pm until 8pm and Friday morning before the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.