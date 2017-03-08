Logo


SUE ETTA “SUSIE” HOLLAND HARLIN

on 08/03/2017 |

Sue Etta “Susie” Holland Harlin, 81, of Gamaliel passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.

She was born March 9, 1936 in Monroe County, KY to the late Owen B. Holland and Olene Holcomb Holland. She was a retired medical receptionist, homemaker, a member of Tompkinsville First United Methodist Church, a member of Gamaliel Homemakers, member of the Garden Club, member of William B. Harlin Library Book Club, and a member of the Master Farm Homemakers Guild. She was united in marriage on May 30, 1953 to William Claude Harlin who preceded her in death on March 7, 2016.

She is survived by one son: John William Harlin and wife Pam of Gamaliel, three daughters: Gayle Mills of Owensboro, Karen Trumbo and husband Trey of Springdale, Ark, Holly Vaughn of Bowling Green, two sisters: Joyce Nixon of Tompkinsville, Betty Jo Murphy of Gamaliel, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one daughter: Robbie Lynn Harlin and one granddaughter: Molly Harlin.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 5 at 2:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday and after 7:30 AM on Saturday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel.

Memorials are suggested to the Molly Harlin Scholarship Fund.

