Sue Watt, 71 of Bowling Green died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at the Medical Center.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Woodrow and Elnora Compton Watt and is preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Watt. She was a credit clerk for Air Gas and a member of Shadyland Church of Christ.

Her survivors include three sisters, Betty Burnett, Stella Clemmons (Ernest), Judy Watt; a sister-in-law, Janet Watt; one aunt, Barbara Miller; one uncle, Barcus “John” Watt, several nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shadyland Church of Christ with burial in Otter Gap Cemetery. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel