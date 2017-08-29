Logo


SUETTA SPEARS ADAMS

08/29/2017

Suetta Spears Adams, 64, of Tompkinsville passed away Monday, August 28 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.

She was born July 12, 1953 in Monroe County, KY to the late James Estes Spears and Ina T Cain Spears. She was a retired nurse’s aide and a member of Mt. Gilead Church of Christ.

She is survived by one son: Steven Duane Angel of Logansport, IN, two daughters: Suzetta Lynn Hildebrand, Tina Darlene Angell both of Logansport, IN, three brothers: James Mitchell Spears, William Darnell Spears of Logansport, IN, Dennis J Spears of Tompkinsville, three sisters: Delores Kidd, Carolyn Reagan and Diana Demaree all of Logansport, IN, fiance: Rodney Bewley, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Lloyd Adams and a sister: Mary Mesing.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Sept. 1 at 11:00 AM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Bailey Cemetery at Hestand.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday and after 7:30 AM on Friday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

