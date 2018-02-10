on 10/02/2018 |

Suette Kidwell Boyles, age 69, of Tompkinsville passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.

She was born on May 13, 1949 in Glasgow, KY to the late George Frank Kidwell and Ruby Frances White Kidwell. She was united in marriage with her husband Robert Boyles, who survives, in Tompkinsville on October 29, 1966.

Suette, a longtime member of the Grandview Church of Christ in Tompkinsville, was a 1966 graduate of Tompkinsville High School, and retired from Travis Oil and Ready Mix and Travis Tire in Tompkinsville after twenty-one years of service. Suette served on the Tompkinsville Housing Authority Board of Directors, and was on 1966 class reunion planning committee.

In addition to her husband she is survived by three sons: George Earl Boyles and wife Elisabeth of Fuquay-Varina, NC; Bobby Dale Boyles and wife Jennifer of Tompkinsville; Billy Joe Boyles and wife Lindsay of Summer Shade, KY, five grandchildren: Robert Boyles, Nolan Boyles, Nathan Boyles, Mackenzie Boyles and Nicholas Boyles, and one brother: George Frank Kidwell Jr. and wife Betty Jean of Campbellsville, KY.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, October 5, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Jim Walsh will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Tompkinsville. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 4 from 8: 00 AM- 8:00 PM at the Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation will continue on Friday, October 5 from 7:30 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers family has requested donations be made to the UK Transplant Center. Donations can be made at the funeral home office or they can be mailed to:

KY Transplant Center

740 South Limestone

Suite J315

Lexington, KY, 40536