Sunday Meth Arrest By GPD

on 07/30/2018 |

Also, Sunday, Officer Dave Houchens with the Glasgow Police Dept. observed a vehicle on East Main Street and was familiar with the driver and was aware that he did not have a valid operator’s license. The vehicle turned into a driveway where the driver exited the vehicle and went inside of the residence. Officer Dave Houchens made contact with the homeowner and received consent to search of that residence and was able to locate the driver. Officers also located a bag of suspected methamphetamine and digital scales inside of the residence.

Penny Coffey (age 59) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Of Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia. The arrest was made by Officer Dave Houchens, assisted by Ofc. Steven Shields and Cpl. Jabin McGuire.

The driver of the vehicle, Brandon Lee (age 33) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Driving On DUI Suspended License 1st Offense and was served with a Probation Violation Warrant. The arrest was made by Officer Dave Houchens.

