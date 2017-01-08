Sunday Sports January 8, 2017

After several cancellations for high school basketball games from around the region, the basketball was dribbling back down various courts last night.

In Girls Action…

Glasgow beat Todd Central 63 to 27

Barren County over Warren Central 38 to 25

Casey County defeated Metcalfe County 80 to 49 in the Bankers Hardwood Classic

Campbellsville got passed Cumberland County 50 to 40 in the Bankers Hardwood Classic

Clinton County one point ahead of Adair County 58 to 57 in the Bankers Hardwood Classic

Russell County over Wayne County 68 to 54 in the Bankers Hardwood Classic

Greenwood beat Logan County 65 to 43

In Boys Action…

Warren Central beat Barren County 48 to 39

Monroe County over Allen County-Scottsville 68 to 51

Bowling Green got passed Dixie Heights 73 to 70 in the First Security New Years Bash

Henderson County beat South Warren 49 to 29

The Todd Central/Calloway County game was cancelled due to Inclement Weather.

In College Sports…

Louisville beat Georgia Tech 65 to 50

Kentucky added another win to their list after beating Arkansas 97 to 71

Florida defeated Tennessee 83 to 70

Old Dominion beat Western Kentucky 79 to 67