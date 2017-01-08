Sunday Sports January 8, 2017

After several cancellations for high school basketball games from around the region, the basketball was dribbling back down various courts last night.
In Girls Action…
Glasgow beat Todd Central 63 to 27
Barren County over Warren Central 38 to 25
Casey County defeated Metcalfe County 80 to 49 in the Bankers Hardwood Classic
Campbellsville got passed Cumberland County 50 to 40 in the Bankers Hardwood Classic
Clinton County one point ahead of Adair County 58 to 57 in the Bankers Hardwood Classic
Russell County over Wayne County 68 to 54 in the Bankers Hardwood Classic
Greenwood beat Logan County 65 to 43
In Boys Action…
Warren Central beat Barren County 48 to 39
Monroe County over Allen County-Scottsville 68 to 51
Bowling Green got passed Dixie Heights 73 to 70 in the First Security New Years Bash
Henderson County beat South Warren 49 to 29
The Todd Central/Calloway County game was cancelled due to Inclement Weather.
In College Sports…
Louisville beat Georgia Tech 65 to 50
Kentucky added another win to their list after beating Arkansas 97 to 71
Florida defeated Tennessee 83 to 70
Old Dominion beat Western Kentucky 79 to 67