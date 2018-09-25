Logo


SUNDAY WRECK LEAVES 1 INJURED

on 09/25/2018 |

On Sunday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to an accident with injuries on South Green Street. It was determined that a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder (Unit 1) being operated by a 17 year old juvenile was sitting at the entrance to South Gate Plaza and was attempting to make a left turn , failed to see a 1999 Nissan Sentra (unit 2) being operated by Margret Garmon (age 73) of Glasgow Ky. who was traveling east on South Green Street and pulled into her path. Unit 2 then lost control of her vehicle and struck a 1993 Jeep Cherokee (unit 3) being operated by William Morris (age 45) of Glasgow Ky., who was sitting in the parking lot of Jr. Food Store waiting for traffic to clear out.

Margret Garmon was transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS for treatment, no other injuries were reported.

The accident was investigated by Officer Jeff Wright , assisted by Barren/Metcalfe EMS and the Glasgow Fire Dept.

