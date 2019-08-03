Logo


SUNSET AVENUE COMPLAINT LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

on 03/08/2019 |

On Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department, along with Probation and Parole Officer Jason Alexander responded to Sunset Avenue on a complaint.

Officers entered a residence and made contact with James York, Glasgow, inside of a bedroom and located four individual wrapped bags of methamphetamine on top of a dresser.

York was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking a controlled substance, first offense.

Sgt. Steven Fields made the arrest. Officer A.J. Rees and Probation Officer Jason Alexander assisted.

