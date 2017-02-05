SUPER BOWL 51 IS TODAY!

New England Patriots vs. The Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, 5:30 p.m. CT (Fox): According to CBS Sports The final game of the NFL season should provide us with some fireworks as we’ll be getting the NFC’s high-scoring team in Atlanta (33.8 points per game), going up against the AFC’s highest-scoring team in New England (27.6). This will be the Patriots’ ninth Super Bowl appearance, which will break that all-time record they had previously held with the Cowboys, Broncos and Steelers. As for the Falcons, they’re slightly newer to this whole Super Bowl thing. The game against New England will mark just the second time in franchise history that the Falcons’ have reached the Super Bowl (lost in 1998).