SUPERINTENDENTS VOICE CONCERNS REGARDING HB 205

on 03/05/2019 |

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s public school superintendents are opposing a bill that would grant tax credits to people who donate to scholarship funds for special-needs children or those in foster care or in low-income homes to attend private schools.

Superintendents across the state held news conferences on Monday to oppose the bill, which they say will take money away from public schools. The action comes after teachers in six districts closed schools last week to protest another bill that would change how the state’s pension fund is managed. An analysis by the Legislative Research Commission estimates the bill could cost taxpayers as much as $209 million by 2025.

House Bill 205 is sponsored by House Majority Floor Leader John “Bam” Carney and has the support of House Speaker David Osborne.

