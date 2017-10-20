Logo


SUPPORTING NEW BUSINESS MEANS REMOVING BARRIERS-GLASGOW/BARREN COUNTY WELCOMES MVP INC.

on 10/20/2017

Sometimes access to capital is the major roadblock when starting a new business. That barrier was removed yesterday for MVP a new start up business in Glasgow.
Spearheaded by the barren county economic authority, a check for $30,000 was presented to MVP, or My Visual Packaging Inc. The forgivable loan is one of the ways this area is able to remove the roadblock according to Mayor Dick Doty:

      102017doty

Along with Mayor Doty, Judge Executive Micheal Hale was also on hand to welcome MVP to this area and he says they are already creating partnerships in the community:

      102017hale

MVP is expected to be in business by next month and have already hired eight people with more jobs to come.

