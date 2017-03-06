Miss Suretha Mae Booher, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 81 years, 3 months, and 26 days. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Tuesday, November 5, 1935, the daughter of James Edward and Ova Della (Davidson) Booher. She was of Pentecostal faith and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Billie Booher and Sam Edd Booher, and a sister, Monzell Hill.

She is survived by her siblings, Maxine Allen of Bloomington, Indiana, Randa (and Virgil) Hughes of Louisville, Kentucky, Imogene (and Welby) Fletcher of Burkesville, Kentucky, Joe (and Bonnie) Booher of Albany, Kentucky, special nephew, Randall Cary of Somerset, Kentucky, and sister-in-law, Earlene Booher of Albany, Kentucky.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Eads and Larry Booher officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 9:00 a.m. on Monday until the funeral hour. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.