Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SURETHA MAE BOOHER

on 03/06/2017 |
Obituaries

Miss Suretha Mae Booher, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 81 years, 3 months, and 26 days. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Tuesday, November 5, 1935, the daughter of James Edward and Ova Della (Davidson) Booher. She was of Pentecostal faith and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Billie Booher and Sam Edd Booher, and a sister, Monzell Hill.

She is survived by her siblings, Maxine Allen of Bloomington, Indiana, Randa (and Virgil) Hughes of Louisville, Kentucky, Imogene (and Welby) Fletcher of Burkesville, Kentucky, Joe (and Bonnie) Booher of Albany, Kentucky, special nephew, Randall Cary of Somerset, Kentucky, and sister-in-law, Earlene Booher of Albany, Kentucky.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Eads and Larry Booher officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 9:00 a.m. on Monday until the funeral hour. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Jennifer McPherson

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital