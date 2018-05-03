on 03/05/2018 |

Susan Gillette Marcum, 58, Cave City, died Friday, March 2, 2018, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late James Stanley and Mae Evelyn Cheatham Marcum. She was a former nurses aide and a homemaker.

Survivors include her partner Tony Wayne Hawkins; one son: Christopher Lane Hawkins of Cave City; one sister, Juana Brown of Idaho; one brother: Daryl Marcum and his fiancée Rosie Rister of Hardyville; sister-in-law Goldie Hester and her husband Gary Hutchison of Munfordville.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday at the Lighthouse Community Cemetery in Horse Cave under the direction of the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. There will be no visitation.