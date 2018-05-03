Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SUSAN GILLETTE MARCUM

on 03/05/2018 |

Susan Gillette Marcum, 58, Cave City, died Friday, March 2, 2018, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late James Stanley and Mae Evelyn Cheatham Marcum. She was a former nurses aide and a homemaker.

Survivors include her partner Tony Wayne Hawkins; one son: Christopher Lane Hawkins of Cave City; one sister, Juana Brown of Idaho; one brother: Daryl Marcum and his fiancée Rosie Rister of Hardyville; sister-in-law Goldie Hester and her husband Gary Hutchison of Munfordville.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday at the Lighthouse Community Cemetery in Horse Cave under the direction of the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. There will be no visitation.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SUSAN GILLETTE MARCUM”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Beth Cochran

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:02 PM CST on March 05, 2018
Expires:
4:00 AM CST on March 06, 2018
Overcast
Currently
56°
Overcast
Rain
Monday 03/05 80%
High 57° / Low 40°
Rain
Clear
Tuesday 03/06 10%
High 60° / Low 35°
Clear
Overcast
Wednesday 03/07 20%
High 41° / Low 29°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Mon 05

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 9 @ 4:30 PM
Tue 06

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 06

Opioid Overdose Seminar

March 6 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thu 08

Glasgow/ Barren County Retired Teachers Meet

March 8 @ 10:30 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow Middle School SBDM Council Meeting

March 8 @ 4:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.