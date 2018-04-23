SUSAN LYNETTE BAKER

on 04/23/2018 |

Funeral services for Susan Lynnette Baker, 49, of Troup, will be held 5pm Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Troup High School Auditorium with Dr. Keven Wentworth, Rev. B. J. Jenkins, and Rev. Chris Wilkins officiating. Graveside services will be held at Crystal Hill Cemetery in Wickes, AR with Rev. Jon Newlen officiating.

Susan passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 20, 2018, in a tragic car accident. She was born in Duluth, MN on September 14, 1968, to Dwight Henderson and Donnasue Saxe Henderson. Susan was a warm, loving mother and wife. Married to a pastor, she was equally devoted to the church and a life of ministry. Her special gift in the church was teaching and directing missions. She was serving with her husband at Martin’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene in Troup. When she had time, she enjoyed photography, scrapbooking, and deep-sea fishing.

Susan was an invaluable teacher who was teaching 3rd grade at Carlisle ISD in Price, TX. She received her calling from God to teach in public school at an altar of prayer. She loved to teach reading and was passionate about engaging children’s minds and developing character. She would say “My Students Stole My Heart.” She taught school in Oklahoma City, OK; Wickes, AR; Glasgow, Ky; and Price, TX. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, OK; and her master’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, TN.

Survivors include her husband, Rev. David A. Baker, of Troup; her parents, Dwight and Donnasue Henderson, of San Antonio, TX; her sister, Melissa Henderson, also of San Antonio; and many friends, family, and church family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Martin’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene Youth Camp fund.

Visitation will be at Cottle Funeral Home, in Troup, from 5 pm – 8 pm on Monday, April 23, 2018.

Services are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, TX.

