SUSAN SCOTT HALLAWELL RABY

on 09/01/2017 |

Susan Scott Hallawell Raby went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 1, 2017. She was born March 21, 1950 in Louisville, KY to the late Dr. Robert G. Hallawell and the late Mary Goodpaster Hallawell.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses; Taylor Blankenship and husband, Chris, Scott Raby and wife, Olivia, and Patrick Raby and wife, Claire. She is also survived by her beloved granddaughter, Allie Morgan Blankenship whom she loved dearly with all her heart.

Other survivors include her sister, Morgan Hallawell Wells, sister-in-law Pat Hallawell, several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Hallawell. Susan was a dedicated employee of the Allen County Board of Education and the Sumner County Board of Education where she taught Art Education for a combined 37 years. She graduated with honors from Western Kentucky University and began her career in Allen County in 1972. She was an avid lover of all things Art.

The family requests memorials be made to the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky and Art Matters of Bowling Green, KY.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, September 4, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY. Cremation was chosen and a private family graveside service will be at a later date in Owingsville, KY.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM-9:00 PM Sunday, September, 3 2017 after 7:30 AM Monday, September 4, 2017 until time of funeral service at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

