Susie Imogene Wright

on 12/26/2017

Susie Imogene Wright, age 79, of Cave City, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at her residence.  She was a native of Barren County and a member of Calvary Church.  She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and enjoyed her flowers and quilting.  Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wright; one son, Michael Wright; her parents, Malcolm and Susie Simmons Renick; six sisters and one brother.

She is survived by seven children, Linda Wright of North Carolina, Audrey McClure of Indiana, Thomas Wright, Jr. of Cave  City, Jeffrey Wright of Texas, Sandi Mize of Cave City, Michelle Armstrong and her husband, Matthew, of Cave City, Susie Lindsey and her husband, Kevin, of Cave City;  20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one brother, Malcolm “Zeke” Renick of Cave City; a dear friend, Sarah Angel of Cave City; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, from from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday.

